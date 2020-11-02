Missing: Christine Moore

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Christine Moore, 16, was last seen on September 29 in Cleveland. Call ( 216) 623-3138 if you know her whereabouts.

Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News