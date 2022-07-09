CORTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources issued a missing child alert for a teenage girl who was last seen at Mosquito Lake Park.

Makenzie Carson was reported missing Thursday. She was last seen around 1 a.m. in the campgrounds at Mosquito Lake State Park. She was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the word “Pirates” in orange letters on the front, with blue jean shorts and white fuzzy Crocs.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’1” and 135 pounds.

Initially, she was believed to be in the Akron area. Now investigators believe she may be in the Columbus area with her boyfriend.

Anyone with information on this teen’s whereabouts should contact the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at (614) 799-9528 or local law enforcement.