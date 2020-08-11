**Update: Cleveland police say Kamaryah was located Tuesday and is safe**
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for 13-year-old Kamaryah Flemings.
Her guardian called police when she returned home from the store Friday, August 7, when neighbors told her that Kamaryah had left with a noncustodial relative.
That relative told police she didn’t have the child and that Kamaryah ran away when she learned she was being taken back home.
She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 2980 block of E. 63rd St.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- East Cleveland police looking for person who shot woman in face
- Indiana woman who died in mobile home during storm was found clutching child
- Dr. Pepper confirms soda shortage, but announces Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda is now permanent flavor
- Ohio removed from NY’s coronavirus quarantine list
- 13-year-old girl missing in Cleveland found safe