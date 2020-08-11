13-year-old girl missing in Cleveland found safe

**Update: Cleveland police say Kamaryah was located Tuesday and is safe**

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for 13-year-old Kamaryah Flemings.

Her guardian called police when she returned home from the store Friday, August 7, when neighbors told her that Kamaryah had left with a noncustodial relative.

That relative told police she didn’t have the child and that Kamaryah ran away when she learned she was being taken back home.

She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 2980 block of E. 63rd St.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8