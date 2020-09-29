(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Chase McDonald, 14, was last seen September 21 in Maple Heights. Call 216-348-4232 if you know his whereabouts.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Cleveland hosts first presidential debate of 2020: How to watch and areas to avoid as city prepares for primetime
- Highs in the 60s for first cooldown of the week
- President Donald Trump receives third nomination for Nobel Peace Prize
- Bodycam video shows the scene after the Breonna Taylor shooting
- Missing: Chase McDonald