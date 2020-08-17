Missing: Celina Balzano

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio and reunite them with their families.
Celina Balzano, 17, was last seen in Mentor and is believed to be on the west side of Cleveland.
If you know her whereabouts please call 1-866-492-6833.
