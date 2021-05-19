Found: Cedrick Lindsay

**Update from police: Cedrick has returned home.

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Cedrick Lindsay, 27, has been missing since May 6 in Cleveland. Call 216-623-3138 if you know where this missing person may be.

