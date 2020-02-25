Watch Now
Missing: Carra Barton

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Carra Barton is 17.

She's been missing since February 13 in Cleveland.

She's a student at Shaw High School.

If you can help, call police at (216)623-3082.

