Missing: Carmen Torres

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Carmen Torres, 17, was last in May of 2019. She is believed to be on the east side of Cleveland.
If you know her whereabouts call, 1-866-492-6833.
