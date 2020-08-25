Missing: Carmen Torres

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Carmen Torres, 17, was last in May of 2019. She is believed to be on the east side of Cleveland.

If you know her whereabouts call, 1-866-492-6833.

Read more stories on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News