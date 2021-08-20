Missing: Camirah James

(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Camirah James,17, has been missing since July 26 in Kent. Call 330.673.7732 if you know where this missing teen is.