CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Callie Spence is 16.

She's been missing since February 12 in Cleveland.

Although she is pregnant in the photo, police say she gave birth before she disappeared and that the baby is not involved in the case.

If you can help, call police at (216)623-2706.