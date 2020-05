AKRON (WJW)- Fox and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio and bring them home safe.

Brooklyn Higginbottom, 14, is missing from Akron. She is 5’3″ and weighs 130 pounds.

If you know anything about Brooklyn’s whereabouts please call police at (216) 375-2530.

