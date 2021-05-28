(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
- Missing: Brian McCauley
Brian McCauley, 41, has been missing since May 17 in Cleveland. Call 216-623-3082 if you know where Brian is.