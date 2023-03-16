UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Brenda Stewart is 61. She’s been missing since February 6 and was last seen in Uniontown
Anyone with information is asked to call 330-643-2181.
by: Celeste Houmard
