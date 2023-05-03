(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Austin Troyer is 17. He’s been missing since April 17 and was last seen in Akron.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST
by: Celeste Houmard
