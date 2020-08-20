Missing: Ashanti Lamar

(WJW) Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Ashanti Lamar, 17, is believed to be in the Kinsman Road area or in Maple Heights.
If you know her whereabouts please call 1-866-492-6833.
