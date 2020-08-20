Missing: Ashanti Lamar

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Ashanti Lamar, 17, is believed to be in the Kinsman Road area or in Maple Heights.

If you know her whereabouts please call 1-866-492-6833.

Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News