Missing: Ariyanna Gaskins

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Ariyanna Gaskins, 16, was last seen on August 21 in Akron. Call (330) 375-2530 if you know Ariyanna’s whereabouts.

