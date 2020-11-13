Missing: Ariyanna Gaskins

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Ariyanna Gaskins, 16, was last seen on August 21 in Akron. Call (330) 375-2530 if you know Ariyanna’s whereabouts.
