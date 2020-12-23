Missing: Aria Gates

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Aria Gates, 15, has not been seen since Dec. 9 in Cleveland. If you know where Aria is, please call 216-623-5318.
