Missing: Aria Gates

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Aria Gates, 15, has not been seen since Dec. 9 in Cleveland. If you know where Aria is, please call 216-623-5318.

