Missing: Antoine Williams

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Antoine Williams, 18, was last seen June 17 in Cleveland. Police call Cleveland police at (216) 623-3082 if you know his whereabouts.

