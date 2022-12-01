AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Antione Dortch Jr. is 16. He has been missing since November 11 and was last seen in Akron.
Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2552.
by: Talia Naquin
Posted:
Updated:
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Antione Dortch Jr. is 16. He has been missing since November 11 and was last seen in Akron.
Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2552.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now