Missing: Anthony “Zay” Jackson

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working to find missing people in Northeast Ohio and bring them home.
Anthony “Zay” Jackson, 17, was last seen May 28 in Cleveland. Call Cleveland police at 216 623-3138 if you know his whereabouts.
