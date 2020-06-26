Missing: Anthony Miller

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Anthony Miller, 59, was last seen June 6 in Cleveland. Call Cleveland police at 216- 348-4232 if you know his whereabouts.
