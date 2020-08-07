Missing: Anthony Bencina

(WJW) Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Anthony Bencina Jr, 17, was last seen July 28 in North Ridgeville. Please call police at 440-327-2191 if you know his whereabouts.
