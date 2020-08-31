Missing: Aniya Barnes

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Aniya Barnes, 15, was last seen in April in Columbus. If you know her whereabouts call 1-866-492-6833.
