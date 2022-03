CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police issued a missing and endangered alert for a 15-year-old girl Wednesday.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Jada Phillips.

The teen was last seen at a home in the 12700 block of Parkhill Ave. on Wednesday.

Jada’s family is worried about her safety.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (216)621-1234 or at Crimestoppers at (216)25-CRIME.

Police did not release any information about why there is a concern for her safety.