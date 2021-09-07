Missing: Amaiya Gates

(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Amaiya Gates
Amaiya Gates, 18, has been missing since Aug. 25 in Cleveland. Call 216-623-3082 if you know where this missing person is.