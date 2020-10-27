(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Alton McCruel, 62, was last seen October 4 in Cleveland. Call (216) 623-3138 if you his whereabouts.
Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Skull found on fireplace mantle that of missing Tennessee man
- Missing: Alton McCruel
- Florida school district investigating claims that cheerleader was forced to kneel during anthem
- Akron Public Schools Board of Education approves ‘remote plus’ learning plan
- Who should be the FNTD Game of the Week #10 winner? Vote in our poll