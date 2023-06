CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Aliya Hrouda, 16, was last seen May 21 in Shaker Heights.

She was wearing a blue Timberwolves jersey with blue, gray and green plaid pajama pants and pink slippers. She also has a henna tattoo on her right hand and forearm.

Anyone with information should all Detective Brian Walsh with Shaker Heights police at 216-491-1262.