(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Alicia Jackson, 17, was last seen October 2019 in Berea. Please call 1-866-492-6833 if you know her whereabouts.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Coronavirus outbreak still threatening jobs, according to new unemployment numbers
- Kenny’s sampling some of what Cleveland’s ‘Little Italy’ has to offer
- Missing: Alicia Jackson
- Katy Perry gives birth to baby girl
- A ‘pair’ of fresh ‘pear’recipes: Warm Brussels Sprouts Pear Salad & Yogurt Pear Pops