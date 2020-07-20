Missing: Alicia Alvelo

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Alicia Alvelo, 15, was last seen June 25 in Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts please call Cleveland police at 216 623-4232.

