Missing: Alexshia Santiago

Coronavirus headlines: Latest updates April 20
(WJW)-  FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Alexshia Santiago, 15, was last seen February 26 in Cleveland.  If you know anything about her whereabouts please call (216) 623-3082.

