Missing: Alexandria Lentini

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Alexandria Lentini, 16, was last seen in East Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts please call authorities at 1-866-492-6833.

