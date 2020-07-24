(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio and reunite them with their family members.
Alexandria Lentini, 15, was last seen July 3 in University Heights. If you know her whereabouts please call police at (216) 623-4232 .
Get caught up on today’s headlines on FOX8.com below:
- AOC responds to Yoho’s apology following alleged verbal assault: ‘I am someone’s daughter too’
- Missing: Alexandria Lentini
- Sunny skies expected for Indians home opener on Friday
- Employee at TownHall in Ohio City tests positive for COVID-19, restaurant given violation notice
- 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland