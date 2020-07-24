Missing: Alexandria Lentini

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio and reunite them with their family members.

Alexandria Lentini, 15, was last seen July 3 in University Heights. If you know her whereabouts please call police at (216) 623-4232 .

