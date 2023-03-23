YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Alayzha Whitfield is 17. She’s been missing since March 10 and was last seen in Youngstown.
Anyone with information is asked to call 330-742-8916.
by: Celeste Houmard
Posted:
Updated:
