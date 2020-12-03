Missing: Akyleah Jackson

(WJW)–FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Akyleah Jackson, 17, has been missing since Oct. 20 in Cleveland. If you know this teen’s whereabouts, please call 216-623-3138.
Follow the latest FOX8.com headlines, below:
- Ohio woman arrested with hundreds of pounds of marijuana, thousands of fentanyl pills, and cocaine
- Agent: LeBron James inks 2-year, $85 million extension with Lakers
- FirstEnergy hopes to get power restored to everyone by Thursday night
- California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class
- Wind chills in the teens this morning; sunny and cool this afternoon