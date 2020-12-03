Missing: Akyleah Jackson

Missing
Posted: / Updated:

(WJW)–FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Akyleah Jackson, 17, has been missing since Oct. 20 in Cleveland. If you know this teen’s whereabouts, please call 216-623-3138.

