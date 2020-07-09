LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Lawrence Township Police Department for Joan Eicher.
Police say she walked away from her residence on Ben Fulton Ave. in North Lawrence just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Joan has not been seen since.
Joan is 85-years-old and suffers from dementia.
She is 5’5” and 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a red top and black shorts.
Police say she also wears an identification bracelet.
If you see Joan, call 911.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Large water main break causes road closures in Parma
- Missing Adult Alert issued in Stark County for 85-year-old woman with dementia
- Officials: ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead after 4-year-old son found alone on boat in lake
- Seen on TV: 7/9/20
- Missing: Trinity Bryant