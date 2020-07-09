1  of  4
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Missing Adult Alert issued in Stark County for 85-year-old woman with dementia

Missing

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Lawrence Township Police Department for Joan Eicher.

Joan Eicher

Police say she walked away from her residence on Ben Fulton Ave. in North Lawrence just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Joan has not been seen since.

Joan is 85-years-old and suffers from dementia.

She is 5’5” and 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red top and black shorts.

Police say she also wears an identification bracelet.

If you see Joan, call 911.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News