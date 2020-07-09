Missing Adult Alert issued in Stark County for 85-year-old woman with dementia

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Lawrence Township Police Department for Joan Eicher.

Joan Eicher

Police say she walked away from her residence on Ben Fulton Ave. in North Lawrence just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Joan has not been seen since.

Joan is 85-years-old and suffers from dementia.

She is 5’5” and 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red top and black shorts.

Police say she also wears an identification bracelet.

If you see Joan, call 911.

