Missing Adult Alert issued for man with dementia who left home yesterday and hasn’t returned

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Cleveland Division of Police for Phillip McMillon.

Phillip McMillon

He left his home in the 3300 block of E. 135th St. in Cleveland Wednesday around 7 a.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

Phillip is 79. He has dementia. He stands 5’8”, weights 140 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes.

McMillon was last seen wearing glasses and a baseball cap.

If you see him call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

