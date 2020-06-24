Missing adult alert issued for elderly Euclid man with dementia

EUCLID (WJW) A missing adult alert has been issued by the Euclid Police Department for an 84-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Samuel Isabell, a resident at the Braeview Care & Rehabilitation Center on Euclid Avenue, walked away from the facility on June 17 around 1:30 p.m. and hasn’t returned.

Mr. Isabell is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He requires medication for his dementia and does not have it with him. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue jacket, and a black hat with the word “Kongal” embroidered on it.

If you know his whereabouts call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

Get caught up with the latest on FOX8.com below