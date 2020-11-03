Missing Adult Alert issued for 71-year-old man in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Lakewood Police Department for Sherman Mainor.

Mainor is 71, 5’6”, 245 lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Mainor suffers from PTSD, brain aneurysms, and is unable to care for himself.

He left a relative’s home at 5:30 p.m. Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

He was last seen on Sloan Rd. in Lakewood.

If you see him, call 911.

