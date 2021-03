MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — A missing adult alert has been issued for a 64-year-old Massillon woman.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Jane McClelland walked away from The Laurels of Massillon around 2 p.m. Friday and has not returned.

McClelland is is 5’4″ tall and weighs 140 lbs. She has gray hair and green eyes.

Officials say she suffers from Alzheimer’s and other health concerns.

Anyone who sees McClelland is asked to call 911.