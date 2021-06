SILVER LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Silver Lake man.

Raymond Bethea

77-year-old Raymond Bethea left his home on Hastings Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Monday and has not been seen since.

Bethea suffers from dementia.

He is 6’0” and about 215 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Bethea might be driving a 2009 silver Toyota Matrix with plate number CLU8526.

2009 silver Toyota Matrix with Ohio plate number CLU8526 (Actual vehicle not pictured)

If you see him or the vehicle, call 911.