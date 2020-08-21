Missing Adult Alert for Cuyahoga County man who drove away from home and hasn’t returned

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for Donald Mickey.

Mickey, 86, drove away from his home on Sherwood Drive in Solon Thursday and hasn’t returned.

He was last seen about 2:30 p.m. when he left the house.

Mickey suffers from short term memory loss. He’s 5’11”, 170 lbs. and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He’s driving a blue 2011 Subaru Outback with Ohio plate number HVW9023.

If you see him, call 911.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8