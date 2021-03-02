Missing adult alert for Akron man with dementia last seen in pajamas

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert was issued by the Akron Police Department statewide just after 3 a.m. for Jerry Schwalbach.

Jerry Schwalbach

According to the alert, the 67-year-old man who suffers from dementia drove away from his home on Manchester Rd. in Akron.

He is 5’10”, 185 lbs., and has gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing black plaid pajamas.

Not the actual vehicle

He was driving a red 2008 Ford Taurus with Ohio plate number JFL7582. If you see him, call 911.

Temperatures when he left were in the teens, and he was not wearing a jacket.