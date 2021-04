ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Elyria Police Department in Ohio.

John Gooch

John Gooch, 91, left his home on 16th Street around 7 p.m. Monday and did not return.



Mr. Gooch is Black, he’s 6′ tall and weighs 220 lbs.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

John Gooch Dodge Journey

He’s driving a black 2018 Dodge Journey with Ohio plate number HRP7040.



Call or dial 911 if you see Mr. Gooch or the vehicle.