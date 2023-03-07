Youngstown, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Adrianna Gajewski is 17. She’s been missing since December 3, 2022, and was last seen in Youngstown.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-492-6833.
by: Celeste Houmard
Posted:
Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Adrianna Gajewski is 17. She’s been missing since December 3, 2022, and was last seen in Youngstown.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-492-6833.