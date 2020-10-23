Missing: Abdiel Santana

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Abdiel Santana, 17, has been missing since Oct. 7. He was last seen in Westlake. Please call 440-871-3311 if you know his whereabouts.
