Missing: Abdiel Santana

Missing
Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

 Abdiel Santana, 17, has been missing since Oct. 7. He was last seen in Westlake. Please call 440-871-3311 if you know his whereabouts.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News