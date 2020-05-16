Michigan troopers search for missing 5-day-old baby who may be in danger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police needs the public’s help in finding a 5-day-old baby that is in custody of the biological father. Troopers say the child could be in danger, due to comments made by the father to do harm to the child.

According to authorities, Jeffery Michael Smith Jr. is just 5-days-old and is described as 13 inches, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The baby was last seen wearing a grey onesie with small teddy bears on it.

Troopers say the baby is with Jeffery Michael Smith Sr., who has active warrants for his arrest out of Emmett Township Public Safety in Battle Creek.

Officials say the father could be driving a 2003 Black Chevy Tahoe with plate number DRE6838.

The baby does not have any food or additional clothing.

Police have not released any more information at this time, stay with us on-air and online as we work to learn more.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269.788.1736.