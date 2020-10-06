Mentor police search for missing 86-year-old man with dementia

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Mentor police are searching for a missing 86-year-old man.

According to police, Raymond Gullo was last seen at his Prairie Grass Lane home around 11 a.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be driving a maroon Chevy Malibu with Ohio license plate number JBZ1360.

Officials say Gullo is 5’8″ tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white and gray flannel shirt, and a Cleveland Indians baseball cap.

Gullo suffers from dementia and other medical conditions. Officials are concerned for his safety.

Anyone who has seen Gullo or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mentor Police Department at (440) 255-1234.

