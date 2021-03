MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The Medina Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 10-year-old boy.

The police did not release the boy’s name, but said he reportedly left his home at 2:30 p.m. Friday and did not come back. Police said his bike was discovered at Jump Park in Medina.

Anyone with information regarding the missing boy is asked to reach out the Medina police.