MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Maple Heights have issued an emergency notification for two children.

11-year-old Alajha King and 7-year-old Derek Todd Chambliss III, Courtesy: Maple Heights Police Department

The alert was sent out around 3:45 a.m. Friday for 11-year-old Alajha King and 7-year-old Derek Todd Chambliss III.

Police say they may be with their father who has a violent criminal record.

FOX 8 has reached out to speak to police for some more clarifying details.

If you see the children, call 911.

