LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing and endangered male.

Chester Strader has Alzheimer’s.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Strader was last seen Thursday night at his home in New Russia Township.

He had left his home sometime before 6 a.m. Friday, the sheriff reports. He was last seen in pajamas and a flannel shirt.

He left in his 2013 red Ford 150 with Ohio plate DJM 5117.

Courtesy: Lorain County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say he may be in the Brecksville area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at (440)329-3710.