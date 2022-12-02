LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing and endangered male.
Chester Strader has Alzheimer’s.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Strader was last seen Thursday night at his home in New Russia Township.
He had left his home sometime before 6 a.m. Friday, the sheriff reports. He was last seen in pajamas and a flannel shirt.
He left in his 2013 red Ford 150 with Ohio plate DJM 5117.
Deputies say he may be in the Brecksville area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at (440)329-3710.